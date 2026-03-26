Dandadan Studio’s Anticipated Anime Unveils First Look Ahead of Summer 2026 Premiere

Established in 2013, the animation studio Science SARU is known for releasing visually striking anime with deeply captivating storylines. The studio is famous for its adaptation of Shonen Jump+ series Dandadan, which debuted in 2024. However, even before Dandadan caught the eye of a global audience, Science SARU has released several award-winning and incredible series and films. One of its most highly anticipated series is the adaptation of an acclaimed manga by Tomato Soup, Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia. The anime has already been selected for the Annecy Film Festival 2026 TV Films Competition. The information was revealed in the latest promotional video, along with a deeper insight into the story and the breathtaking animation.

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It’s scheduled to premiere in July 2026 as part of the Summer lineup, although the exact date hasn’t been revealed yet. The anime has quite an impressive lineup with several veterans contributing to the project. Naoko Yamada, the director of the award-winning film A Silent Voice, will be serving as the general director of the anime series, while Abel Gongora will be the director. Kenichi Yoshida, who has previously worked with the renowned Studio Ghibli, will be the character designer of the series.

What Is The Plot of Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia?

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The story is set in the 13th-century Mongol Empire, led by Emperor Genghis Khan, the greatest empire the world has ever known, led by Emperor Genghis Khan. A young girl named Sitara has been separated from her mother and sent away from her home. As a child unable to care for herself and having nowhere else to go, she was wandering the slave market when a family of scholars picked her up and taught her everything they knew.

Meanwhile, the Mongol Empire is repeatedly invading other countries and expanding its power day by day, affecting the lives of everyone. When this ambition reaches the town where Sitara lives, her peaceful life once again comes to an end, and her destiny begins to change dramatically.

Where Will Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia Be Streaming?

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

The anime has yet to announce a streaming platform, and so far, it has only confirmed broadcasting on TV Asahi and its affiliates in Japan. The official website confirms that the anime will take the stage during AnimeJapan 2026, which will be held at Tokyo Big Sight on Saturday, March 28th, and Sunday, March 29th, 2026. More information on the series are expected to be revealed during the convention, including the streaming services.

The manga is being serialized in Akita Shoten’s Souffle digital manga magazine, with five volumes published in Japan so far. Shortly before the anime’s debut, the manga by Tomato Soup, which has been on hiatus since October 2025, will resume its serialization on March 25th, 2026. The series went on an indefinite hiatus following Tomato Soup’s maternity leave and made its return in February 2025.

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