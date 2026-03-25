6 Years Later, MAPPA’s Wildest Anime Confirms Major Plans for Season 2 Premiere With First Look

Six years after the debut of its first season, MAPPA’s wildest anime is coming back for a brand new season this April with some huge plans for its comeback premiere. The Spring 2026 anime schedule is fast approaching with a whole new wave of release fans are going to want to keep an eye out for, but there are also a number of returning franchises as well. There are going to be plenty of anime with a ton of new episodes, but there’s one series in particular that fans have been waiting quite a while for.

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Q Hayashida’s Dorohedoro first made its anime debut during a really tough year in the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, yet the series made a ton of waves among fans. The wild and dark fantasy series has been one of the projects that Studio MAPPA fans have been hoping to see more of, and now it’s finally coming back with its second season after six long years. But it’s planning a huge premiere for its comeback with multiple episodes, and you can check out its first look images below.

When Does Dorohedoro Season 2 Premiere?

Courtesy of MAPPA

Courtesy of MAPPA

Dorohedoro Season 2 will be making its debut of April 1st as part of the upcoming Spring 2026 anime schedule. It has been announced that the anime will be premiering with its first three episodes of the new season, so it’s going to be a huge comeback when it streams on platforms such as Netflix and Crunchyroll worldwide. Q Hayashida will even be celebrating the premiere with a special return of the manga too long after its original ending, so it’s going to be a big deal all around.

Dorohedoro Season 2 is set to feature a returning production staff from the first season with Yuichiro Hayashi directing the new episodes for studio MAPPA. Hiroshi Seko will be handling the scripts for the new episodes with Tomohiro Kishi designing the characters, and [K]NoW_Name and Fairy_gone composing the music. (K)NoW_Name will also be performing both the opening and ending themes, “Zettai Must Danmen” and “Return To Head.”

What’s New for Dorohedoro Season 2?

Courtesy of MAPPA

Courtesy of MAPPA

Dorohedoro Season 2 will also feature a returning voice cast from the debut season too with the likes of Wataru Takagi as Caiman, Reina Kondou as Nikaido, Kenyu Horiuchi as En, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Shin, Yu Kobayashi as Noi, Miyu Tomiya as Ebisu, Kengo Takahashi as Fujita, and more all confirmed. New additions to the voice cast have been revealed as well with Koki Uchiyama as Dokuga, Daiki Hamano as Tetsujo, Yuichi Koshimura as Saji, Katsuhito Nomura as Ton, Atsushi Imaruoka as Ushishimada, and Sara Matsumoto as Natsuki.

The dark fantasy anime was a bright light when it first released back in 2020 as part of a very small anime wave for the COVID-19 pandemic, and the second season is in high anticipation given the long wait for it. It’s releasing during a very intense Spring 2026 anime schedule, unfortunately, so there’s a hope that this three episode premiere is going to make just as many waves as the debut.

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