Date A Live Season 4 Confirms Release Window with First Poster

✖

Date A Live is coming back with a fourth season and has confirmed its new release window with a special poster! The Date A Live franchise has been a particularly strange one when it comes to its anime releases as the first two seasons of the series were taken on by a much different studio than the third one. That strange trend continues as now the fourth season of the series will feature yet another new studio and staff before it makes its major debut later this Fall. So expect some changes with this next release!

Date A Live's official Twitter account has confirmed that the fourth season of the series, officially titled as Date A Live IV, is currently aiming for a release this October as part of the Fall 2021 anime season. It's also been confirmed that this newest season will feature new director Jun Nakagawa (the director behind the upcoming Date A Bullet spin-off) will be taking on the franchise for new studio Geek Toys (the studio behind Date A Bullet as well). You can check out the fourth season's official teaser poster below:

The new staff for Date A Live's fourth season also includes Fumihiko Shimo (Talentless Nana) as the script writer, Naoto Nakamura as the character designer, and Go Sakabe will be one of the few staff returns from the first three seasons to compose the music for the series once more. Following the initial announcement for the fourth season last year, the new season is finally coming our way this October.

While the staff for the new season will be largely new, Date A Live's fourth season will feature a ton of returning cast members and characters as well with Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shido Itsuka, Marina Inoue as Tohka Yatogami, Misuzu Togashi as Origami Tobiichi, Ayana Taketatsu as Kotori Itsuka, Iori Nomizu as Yoshino, Asami Sanada as Kurumi Tokisaki, Maaya Uchida as Kaguya Yamai, Sarah Emi Bridcutt as Yuzuru Yamai, Minori Chihara as Miku Izayoi, and Ayumi Mano as Natsumi all confirmed to return.

What do you think of this first look at Date A Live's fourth season? Curious to see how the new studio takes on this franchise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!