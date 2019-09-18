Date A Live Announces New Anime Project

With anime, there are certainly some premises for franchises that you may never see be able to be brought to North America as a live action, network television series. Most comedy shows that you see on network stations such as NBC, ABC, Fox, and CBS tend to be a bit more slice of life and while that is certainly a part of Date a Live, it’s the story beneath the surface that makes it so idiosyncratic. With three seasons under its belt so far, the franchise is now promising that a new anime project is coming to fans in the future. Will this be a fourth season, an OVA, or a feature length film?

Crunchyroll shared the news via their Official Twitter Account, which gained the information with regards to a soon to be released of Dragon Magazine in Japan on September 20th, promising to dive deeper into just what the return of the property has in store for fans of the “harem” style series:

NEWS: New Date A Live Anime Project in the Works ✨ More: https://t.co/QC0SnfqFdY pic.twitter.com/yYjCkLrFMC — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) September 17, 2019

So for those who don’t know, Date a Live follows a young lad named Shido who discovers that he has a special ability to “seal Spirits”. The “Spirits” themselves take the form of young women and are responsible for creating ethereal “spacequakes” that have the potential to do some serious damage. The catch of this all is that the only way for Shido to re-seal the spirits and stop the quakes themselves is to attempt to win their hearts. Once Shido has won their love, all they need to do is kiss in order to seal the Spirit once and for all. Like we said, it’s a strange premise for a series that’s for sure.

Date a Live began as a Light Novel series, much like the origins of Sword Art Online, back in 2011 but then continued to gain steam in terms of popularity, creating a manga series for the franchise, a series of video games, three anime series (as mentioned previously), and an anime film.

The official description of Date A Live reads as such: “Ordinary high school boy Shido discovers a mysterious girl at ground zero of a recent spacequake. Shido learns, through his sister Kotori, that the girl is one of the Spirits: mystical creatures responsible for the spacequakes. Shido is recruited to help “seal” the sprits and end their threat to mankind. There’s just one catch: the only way to seal a spirit—is to make her fall in love with you.”