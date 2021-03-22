Date A Live Season 4 Debuts First Teaser

✖

Date A Live has debuted the first teaser trailer for its fourth season! Fans of the franchise have come to know the Date A Live series with a new studio pretty much with every new season that comes out. It's going to be the same situation once more with the returning fourth season that will feature a new production studio and staff. As part of a tenth anniversary celebration for Koshi Tachibana and Tsunako's original light novel series, the anime will finally be returning for the fourth season later this Fall.

As part of the celebration for its upcoming fourth season return, Date A Live has debuted the first teaser trailer for the new season. Unfortunately, there's not much in terms of footage for the new episodes as of yet there is the confirmation that the cast from the first three seasons of the series will all be returning for their respective roles in the new episodes when the fourth season premieres this Fall.

Date A Live's fourth season will be making its debut in October as part of the Fall 2021 anime schedule, and will feature new studio Geek Toys (which is the studio behind the upcoming Date A Bullet spin-off too). While there will be a new staff behind this new season will feature the returning cast additions of Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shido Itsuka, Marina Inoue as Tohka Yatogami, Misuzu Togashi as Origami Tobiichi, Ayana Taketatsu as Kotori Itsuka, Iori Nomizu as Yoshino, Asami Sanada as Kurumi Tokisaki, Maaya Uchida as Kaguya Yamai, Sarah Emi Bridcutt as Yuzuru Yamai, Minori Chihara as Miku Izayoi, and Ayumi Mano as Natsumi.

The new season of the series seems to be sporting a whole different look through this first teaser and visual, and it could be that this newest studio will be giving the franchise a major visual overhaul as it heads into new territory. But what do you think of this new look at Date A Live's fourth season?

