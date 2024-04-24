Date A Live Season 5 Shares Opening: Watch

Date A Live is back in action with Season 5 of the anime, and the newest episode of the series has debuted the new opening theme for the this go around! Date A Live is just one of the many returning franchises this Spring that has been continuing with new episodes, and it has thrown Shiro and the Spirits into a massive new battle with just the first few episodes of its run thus far. Date A Live Season 5 has been using all of its time to tell its story, so it wasn't until the third episode that fans got to see the new opening theme sequence.

Date A Live Season 5 has been in the midst of a massive battle for the first few episodes of the new season thus far, but thankfully the newest episode of the series had some time to spare for the new opening. Titled "Paradoxes" as performed by Miyu Tomita, the new opening gives fans a look at this big battle as each of the Spirits that have been introduced thus far have basically been unlocking the next major foe they are fighting now. Check out the opening for Date A Live Season 5 below.

How to Watch Date A Live Season 5

Date A Live Season 5 is now streaming its new weekly episodes with Crunchyroll, and will be running through the rest of the Spring 2024 anime schedule. Jun Nakagawa returns as director for studio Geek Toys with a returning voice cast including Marina Inoue as Tohka Yatogami, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shido Itsuka, Misuzu Togashi as Origami Tobiichi, Ayana Taketatsu as Kotori Itsuka, Iori Nomizu as Yoshino, Asami Sanada as Kurumi Tokisaki, Maaya Uchida as Kaguya Yamai, and Aya Endo as Mio Takamiya.

If you wanted to catch up with the first four seasons of the anime, Date A Live is now streaming all previous seasons with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from the new batch of episodes, Crunchyroll teases Date A Live Season 5 as such, "Cute girls with catastrophic powers? Sounds like trouble! These Spirits cause devastating spatial quakes. The solution? Defeat them…or seduce them. Shido Itsuka possesses the unique charm to make Spirits fall in love. However, just as Shido could save humanity, DEM Industries will stop at nothing to exploit the Spirits' power. Can love conquer all, or will Shido's mission end in disaster?"