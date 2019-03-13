‘Dragon Ball Z’ Fans Share Unpopular Opinions

Fans of Dragon Ball have voiced their opinions over the series as long as the series has been around. But while many opinions — such as Goku being a bad father and the Buu Saga being the weakest in Dragon Ball Z — are held by many fans as gospel, not everyone thinks the same way.

On Monday the Twitter account @Cosmicflaming0 asked fans to send him their unpopular opinions on the series. By Wednesday roughly 500 fans had given a response.

Unpopular opinion: Dragon Ball Z edition pic.twitter.com/0dD0yHpXZA — Senpai🧡 (@Cosmicflaming0) March 11, 2019

Check out some of the most interesting responses in the list below.

The Buu Saga

I personally enjoyed the buu saga more than any other saga. Not to mention Majin buu being my favorite db villian — ScorpionCox75 (@Cox75Scorpion) March 12, 2019

While the Buu Saga is the last and longest longest of Dragon Ball Z‘s four main storylines, it’s often seen by many fans as the weakest due to its drawn out conflict with Buu. From the time Buu debuted as the pudgy Majin Buu up through his final confrontation with Goku as Kid Buu, the pink menace had run through the likes of Majin Vegeta, Gotenks, Piccolo, Ultimate Gohan and Vegito before finally being killed by a Spirit Bomb on the Sacred World of the Kais.

Dragon Ball GT vs. Super

Not sure if if this is unpopular or not, but GT is better than the current state of Super.



Here’s hoping the preproduction for the next season helps Super get its shit together. — The One True Deku (@Dekudoriya) March 12, 2019

“Not sure if if this is unpopular or not, but GT is better than the current state of Super,” Twitter user @Dekudoriya wrote. “Here’s hoping the preproduction for the next season helps Super get its s— together.”

The comparisons between Dragon Ball GT, the original sequel to Dragon Ball Z, and the ongoing Dragon Ball Super series has been going on ever since the latter first premiered.

Super has already doubled GT in terms of length and is still ongoing via its manga series.

Gohan

Gohan wanting a peaceful life away from training is a cool idea. I like that he can be dorky and have fun. pic.twitter.com/pBAoDto1ws — Danyelle Frost ? (@danyelle_frost) March 12, 2019

“Gohan wanting a peaceful life away from training is a cool idea. I like that he can be dorky and have fun,” @danyelle_frost tweeted.

Gohan’s involvement in the ongoing Dragon Ball story is a sore spot for many fans, given how heavily his potential was built up through the Sayian, Freeza and Android Sagas only to have his power and involvement in fighting be greatly decreased at the start of the Buu Saga and once again at the start of DBS.

Ocean vs. Funimation

The Ocean dub deserves more love — Mr. ATV (@aaa1e2r3) March 13, 2019

While many American fans were first exposed to Dragon Ball Z via the Ocean Group’s original dub of the first 53 episodes of the anime, many fans accept the Funimation dub(s) as the official English dub of DBZ.

Cooler

Cooler should appear sometime in Super. If Broly can become canon, so can he. — Kendrick Harris (@HoshinoInfinite) March 13, 2019

Originally debuting the fifth DBZ film Dragon Ball Z: Cooler’s Revenge, Freeza’s older brother has popped up numerous times throughout Dragon Ball history but always in a non-canon capacity.

Broly was in the same boat up until Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which now gives hope to other popular non-canon villains.

Bruce Faulconer’s Soundtrack

The Faulconer soundtrack is better than the Japanese one. — Angrir III (@The_Real_Alex_Q) March 13, 2019

Bruce Faulconer’s score was a staple of the DBZ Funimation dub in the early 2000s, but when the series returned as Dragon Ball Z Kai in 2009 a new soundtrack that called back to the original Japanese anime.

Goku as a Father

Goku is not as bad of a father as some people think. — Vegeta (@Govegetatto) March 13, 2019

Between leaving Gohan to train with Piccolo, refusing to be wished back to Earth after beating Freeza, pushing Gohan into a fight with Cell, refusing to be wished back to life after dying a second time and only returning to see either of his children at a World Martial Arts tournament, the argument for Goku being a bad father is extremely convincing.