The Exclusive ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Glowing Super Saiyan Goku Funko Pop is Back

Entertainment Earth is expecting another limited run of their exclusive Dragon Ball Z Super Saiyan Goku Pop figure to arrive sometime this month. If you didn’t have the chance to add it to your collection before, now is the time to pre-order and secure one before it sells out again. It features glow-in-the-dark hair!

On a related note, Entertainment Earth is entering into the final days of their buy four and get the fifth free sale on their collection of in-stock Funko Pops, but there are still nearly 1000 figures to choose from. In fact, there have been quite a few new additions in recent days. You can shop the entire collection right here (shipping is free on orders of $79 or more), but we’ve hand-picked some gems to get you started:

Videos by ComicBook.com

• Justice League Wonder Woman Silhouette Glow-in-the-Dark Pop! Vinyl Figure – Exclusive

• Classic Ghost Rider with Bike Glow-in-the Dark Pop! Vinyl Figure – Previews Exclusive

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Raphael 8-Bit Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Shaun of the Dead Pop! Vinyl – Bloody Ed Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Wonder Woman Movie Etta with Sword and Shield Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Bob Ross with Overalls Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Batman: The Animated Series Harley Quinn Pop! Vinyl Figure

Again, this list represents a small fraction of what’s available, so head on over to Entertainment Earth to shop the entire Funko sale. You might also want to check out the new Jurassic Park Pop collection because they are definitely the hottest pre-order Funko figures out there right now – particularly their exclusive Jurassic Park Dennis Nedry and Dilophosaurus Goo-Splattered Pop! Vinyl Figure 2-Pack.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.