You Can Now Honor Your Dead Anime Loves With a Viral Buddhist Altar

It is never easy saying goodbye to loved ones. The grieving process is different for everyone, and while it may seem trivial, plenty of fans out there mourn the deaths of their favorite characters. From TV to film, the phenomenon is very much real, and now one company has plans to help anime fans remember their fallen anime heroes.

And how will the company do this? Well, it is going to lean into its Buddhist roots. Hasegawa will be releasing a mini Buddhist altar which is often used to memorialize lost loved ones... but this one is for your anime faves.

(Photo: Hasegawa)

Yes, you heard that right. The miniature Oshi Altar is on sale now, and it was created to help fans memorialize their favorite dead anime loves. Complete with LED lights and additional shelving, this altar is customizable for just about anything. So if you want to nab this Hasegawa piece, it will run you back about $90 USD.

As for the alter itself, Hasegawa says the mini should fit a number of characters depending on its construction. It will also come complete with a remote that controls its LED function, so you can change its brightness and colors. Right now, orders are available through the Hasegawa website, and fans are already listing which fallen anime loves they want to put on their own altars.

From Dragon Ball's Yamcha to Jiraiya of Naruto, the list of possible tributes is long. Even recent anime deaths are up for discussion as fans can always remove their faves if they're resurrected. This means guys like Bakugo and Gojo are still on the table for tributes... but they could be pulled back into the world of the living at any moment.

Will you be adding one of these altars to your anime set up? Who would you be putting up memorials for...? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!