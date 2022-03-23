Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction Is Getting an Anime

If it seems like anime updates and announcements are all over the place right now, well – you’re right. The industry is bracing itself for Anime Japan this weekend, and the event brings the industry together to roll out all sorts of news. This means some studios are getting their big updates out ahead of time, and one just confirmed it is working on an adaptation of Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction.

The announcement comes straight from the anime’s team as a Twitter just launched for the show. At this point, fans know little about the project other than it is happening. Production +h will oversee the animation for DDDDD, and fans are curious to see how the series works out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/DEDEDEDEanime/status/1506405367403622403?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Now, if you are not familiar with this series, DDDDD debuted in 2014 and wrapped last month under creator Inio Asano. The seinen manga tells the story of two girls who live in Tokyo during a tense time. The nation has been in a one-sided war against a visiting race of aliens, and the world’s call for pacifism pushes against mankind’s desire to thrive. And in the midst of this, students Kadode and Ouran live out their teenage years as they come to terms with the changing world around them.

If you want to read up on DDDDD, Viz Media is publishing the manga in the United States. You can check out its official synopsis below:

“The Japan Self-Defense Forces are still looking for a way to combat the alien threat, but so far conventional weapons have had no effect. Maybe it’s time to try something unconventional.

Meanwhile, Kadode Koyama and her best friend avidly track the aliens’ movements on social media and less enthusiastically study for college entrance exams. When the end of the world looms overhead, you learn to take things one step at a time.”

What do you think about this big anime announcement? Will you be checking it out Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction once it goes live? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.