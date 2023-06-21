Edens Zero Season 2 Hypes Next Arc With New Trailer

Edens Zero has reached the climax of its first cour for Season 2's episodes releasing this Spring, and it will be continuing through the Summer with the next major arc with a new trailer hyping what's to come in the second half of Edens Zero Season 2! Edens Zero Season 2 featured some of the toughest battles Shiki Granbell and the members of the Edens Zero crew have taken on yet, but in the final episodes of the first cour, things only got more intense as Shiki found himself in an unexpected reunion. But things are only getting started from there.

Edens Zero Season 2 Part 2 will be kicking off the Aoi Cosmos arc from Hiro Mashima's original Edens Zero manga series with the new wave of episodes coming during the Summer 2023 anime schedule. These new episodes will be introducing some new characters and challenges for Shiki and the others, and a new opening theme titled "Kaibatsu" as performed by Tani Yuuki. You can check out the trailer for Edens Zero Season 2's next wave of episodes below featuring the Aoi Cosmos arc:

How to Catch Up With Edens Zero Season 2

Edens Zero Season 2 will be adding some new faces to the cast for the Aoi Cosmos Arc with the likes of Takaya Hashi as Nero, Kenichi Suzumura as Shura, and Kazuhiko Inoue as Xenolith. If you wanted to catch up with Edens Zero Season 2 before the next arc of the anime kicks in this Summer, you can now find the episodes so far streaming with Crunchyroll. They begin totease the series as such," Cosmic Era year X492… A time when countless people venture into space to travel between stars. Rebecca is a 'B-cuber' online video streamer who comes across Shiki, a young boy that can control gravity, on the robot-inhabited planet Granbell."

The synopsis continues with, "Shiki follows the teachings of his foster guardian, the robot 'Demon King' Ziggy, and treasures his friends over everything. Rebecca strikes up a friendship with Shiki, and takes him on an adventure through space, outside of the only planet he has ever known. Shiki's first time in space---new sights, new people, new everything! This is the beginning of a great and exciting adventure in space, with starry-eyed Shiki and his friends."

