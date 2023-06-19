Fairy Tail Creator Jumpscares Fans With Risque New Sketch

The series creator behind Fairy Tail really took fans by surprise with a jump scare tucked away in some risque new artwork shared with fans recently! Fairy Tail series creator Hiro Mashima might currently be in the midst of wrapping up his newest serialization Edens Zero, and has already started work on his next major series Dead Rock launching soon, but the very busy creator still takes time out of his day to show love to some of fans' favorite characters. Often taking to Twitter to share new takes on some of Fairy Tail's major standouts, some of these sketches have been much spicier than others.

Hiro Mashima recently surprised fans with some spicy new sketches of some Fairy Tail fan favorites such as Sting and Rogue, but fans certainly weren't expecting the next duo of spicy sketches. The newest set features a risque version of the Celestial Spirit Leo, but also fits in a spicy version of Ichiya, who was often very spicy in the original Fairy Tail series run as well. But even with fans taken by surprise, it's such a fun sketch that fans are absolutely loving seeing these characters in action again! Check out the newest sketches from Fairy Tail's Hiro Mashima below:

What's Next for Fairy Tail?

Although Hiro Mashima is currently most focused on ending Edens Zero and starting the Dead Rock manga in the immediate future, it's not completely over for yet for Fairy Tail. The series' official sequel Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will soon be launching an official anime adaptation of its own, but there has yet to be a release window or date revealed for the new anime as of this writing. If you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel manga before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics.

They hype the events of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest as such, "Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

How do you feel about this surprise look at this Fairy Tail duo? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!