Fairy Tail Creator Celebrates Juvia Day With Special Sketch

Fairy Tail fans have gathered to celebrate Juvia Lockser's special day, and now the creator himself has gotten in on the fun with a fun new sketch of Juvia to help honor her big day! Fairy Tail might have ended its original manga and anime runs quite a while back, but fans of Hiro Mashima's massive action franchise have helped to keep the spirit of the series alive in plenty of major ways. Not only are they checking out each new chapter of the official sequel, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, but they're also showing tons of love to their respective favorites.

Fairy Tail series creator Hiro Mashima might be involved with a ton of different anime and projects at the same time (including full serializations now underway such as the imminently ending Edens Zero manga series), but always seems to have time to show love to the fans with special new sketches of each of his characters. Highlighting Juvia for her special day on June 3 (which derives from how 6/3 is read out as a variation of "Lockser" in Japanese), Mashima took to Twitter to share a cute new look at Juvia. You can check it out below:

What to Know for Fairy Tail 100: Years Quest

Juvia and the rest of the Fairy Tail guild are actually still active after all these years in the pages of the official sequel manga, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. An anime adaptation for the sequel was announced to be in the works as well, but unfortunately there has yet to be a release window or date revealed for the new anime just yet. This also means there's plenty of time to catch up so if you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics.

They hype the events of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest as such, "Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

