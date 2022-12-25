Edens Zero Is Reportedly Entering Its Final Act

Hiro Mashima has put out some of Kodansha's best shonen titles, and the creator is still going strong. Following success with Rave Master and Fairy Tail, the artist stepped out with Edens Zero in June 2018 to plenty of buzz. And if a new report is right, it seems the sci-fi fantasy is about to enter its final leg.

After all, it turns out the latest issue of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine spells out the situation. Edens Zero is wrapping its current arc ahead of 2023, and its next chapter will begin its final act. Of course, there is no telling how long this final hurrah could last, but either way, it seems Mashima is ready to wrap up Shiki Granbell's story.

If you are not familiar with Edens Zero, the manga did begin in 2018, and it has collected two dozen volumes to date. The series has been plenty successful, and it did not take long for an anime adaptation to get underway. The team at J.C. Staff ordered the adaptation, and Edens Zero season one debuted in April 2021. A second season is slated to drop next April.

As for the series overall, you can catch up with the manga rather easily. Crunchyroll does host Mashima's manga through its online library, and Comixology has similar access along with Amazon Kindle. For more details about the shonen, you can read the official synopsis of Edens Zero below:

"At Granbell Kingdom, an abandoned amusement park, Shiki has lived his entire life among machines. But one day, Rebecca and her cat companion Happy appear at the park's front gates. Little do these newcomers know that this is the first human contact Granbell has had in a hundred years! As Shiki stumbles his way into making new friends, his former neighbors stir at an opportunity for a robo-rebellion...And when his old homeland becomes too dangerous, Shiki must join Rebecca and Happy on their spaceship and escape into the boundless cosmos."

