Fairy Tail Creator Sends Lucy Dancing in New Sketch

Fairy Tail fans are celebrating Lucy Heartfilia's big day today despite the anime and manga ending their respective runs some time ago, and now the creator behind Fairy Tail is getting in on the celebration by sending Lucy out dancing with a fun new sketch of the heroine! Fairy Tail's original manga series and anime adaptation came to an end some time ago, but fans of the series have kept their love of the franchise alive by making sure to still highlight their favorite characters on their respective holidays. This, of course, includes the main heroine Lucy in the mix as well.

The "Lucy Day" fan holiday comes on June 4th each year thanks to the way 6 and 4 can be read as a variant of "Lucy" in the original Japanese. As fans have come to celebrate all Lucy has done through the course of the Fairy Tail series with each new Lucy Day (and the day she and Natsu Dragneel share together as a celebration of the fan favorite coupling), it's been the same for Fairy Tail series creator Hiro Mashima as well as he has found time in his currently busy schedule to highlight Lucy with a stunning new sketch shared with fans on Twitter. You can check it out below:

How to Catch Up With Fairy Tail

If you wanted to check out Fairy Tail's anime and manga, you can now find both offerings now with Crunchyroll. Lucy Heartfilia and the other members of the Fairy Tail guild are still very much active in the pages of the official sequel manga as well, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. An anime adaptation for the sequel was announced to be in the works, but there has yet to be a release window or date revealed for the new anime as of this writing. If you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel manga before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics.

They hype the events of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest as such, "Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

