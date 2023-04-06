Fairy Tail's Hiro Mashima Wants Everyone to Read This Underrated Manga

The manga industry is a competitive place, and hundreds of new series go live each year hoping to make it big. Of course, that means creators are always on the lookout for ways to promote their series, and other mangaka have been known to help out. Hiro Mashima, the creator of Fairy Tail, just reminded everyone of this by dropping a new recommendation for readers.

And what is the series on Mashima's mind? It is a little-known hit by the name Bokura no Souretsu. The series dropped in 2022 under Kodansha, and now, Mashima wants his fans to check out the wild series.

"Bokura no Souretsu" by Asagiri Yuuki is recommended by "Fairy Tail" creator Hiro Mashima.



A contagious disease turns people into grotesque serpent-like monsters. A special squad is asked to 'euthanize' them pic.twitter.com/4cflZLxk4s — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) April 6, 2023

The story of Bokura no Souretsu is fairly dark, and its name says it all. After all, the Japanese title loosely translates to 'Our Funeral Procession' in English, so that's enough said. Created by Asagiri Yuuki, Bokura no Souretsu tells the story of a soldier squadron trained to euthanize people who've been transformed by a horrifying pandemic. The contagious disease turns those who catch it into serpent-like monsters, and the transformation gifts them with impressive power to boot.

Currently, there is no legal way to check out Bokura no Souretsu in the United States, but Kodansha does publish this manga regularly in Japan. Hopefully, the up-and-coming manga will find itself joining K Manga later this summer. After all, Kodansha confirmed it is starting its own online manga service to U.S. users, and it will launch with a number of titles. Fairy Tail will be included on that list with Mashima's other works, so let's keep our fingers crossed for Asagiri!

As for Mashima's work, the beloved creator is keeping busy with Edens Zero as usual, and the sequel to Fairy Tail still passes through their approval. An anime adaptation has been in the works for Fairy Tail: 100-Years Question for some time now, and not long ago, Edens Zero made its season 2 debut in Japan. The comeback has not been shared globally due to licensing constraints, but fans are hopeful they'll get to watch season 2 before much longer! You can catch Edens Zero season 1 on Netflix if haven't had the chance to check out the anime yet!

Have you heard of Bokura no Souretsu before now? Do you plan on checking out the series?