Death Note Fans Are Shell Shocked at Stranger Things Creators' Adaptation News

Earlier today, Netflix released some big news not just for anime fans, but for fans of the wildly popular series known as Stranger Things, with the creators of the series, the Duffer Brothers, announcing that they are planning to create a new live-action adaptation of Death Note. This new series will actually be the second live-action attempt by Netflix to dive into the world of Light Yagami and Ryuuk, as 2017 saw the arrival of a live-action film from director Adam Wingard. Needless to say, fans of both Death Note and Stranger Things reacted to this news heavily online.

If you haven't dived into the world of Death Note before, the series explored the story of a young high schooler who was given a magical notebook that can kill anyone whose name is written within its pages. Light, the protagonist of the series, aims to make the world into a place where crime no longer exists and is accompanied by the disturbing, yet hilarious, shinigami known as Ryuuk. Light is hunted by an enigmatic detective known as L and a battle of wits takes place that sees the roles of cat and mouse switch between Kira and the detective looking to stop his plan.

