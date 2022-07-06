Death Note Fans Are Shell Shocked at Stranger Things Creators' Adaptation News
Earlier today, Netflix released some big news not just for anime fans, but for fans of the wildly popular series known as Stranger Things, with the creators of the series, the Duffer Brothers, announcing that they are planning to create a new live-action adaptation of Death Note. This new series will actually be the second live-action attempt by Netflix to dive into the world of Light Yagami and Ryuuk, as 2017 saw the arrival of a live-action film from director Adam Wingard. Needless to say, fans of both Death Note and Stranger Things reacted to this news heavily online.
If you haven't dived into the world of Death Note before, the series explored the story of a young high schooler who was given a magical notebook that can kill anyone whose name is written within its pages. Light, the protagonist of the series, aims to make the world into a place where crime no longer exists and is accompanied by the disturbing, yet hilarious, shinigami known as Ryuuk. Light is hunted by an enigmatic detective known as L and a battle of wits takes place that sees the roles of cat and mouse switch between Kira and the detective looking to stop his plan.
Do you have hope for this live-action Death Note series with the Duffer Brothers involved? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Shinigami.
Shocking
"live action death note from the stranger things guys" pic.twitter.com/MxHSlTaO8X— yuuko from nichijou (@headfallsoff) July 6, 2022
Unexpected
So… stranger things guys adapting death note, not at all what I expected to wake up to 😭 (please don’t butcher Mello, please don’t butcher Mello, please don’t) pic.twitter.com/xmc23fcBk9— Daily Mello (@dailymello_) July 6, 2022
The Perfect Light & L
an exclusive look at The Duffer Brothers’ (Stranger Things) casting for Light and L in their Death Note adaptation pic.twitter.com/Bj0yZw2OCt— Illena (@lockIandvictor) July 6, 2022
Solid W
I don’t say this lightly…
The Duffer Brothers making a NEW live action Death Note has the potential to be the greatest live action anime the WORLD HAS EVER SEEN. They created Stranger Things. And have seen what a BAD live action Death Note looks like.
This is a solid W. pic.twitter.com/emuShYAH1v— BlackScape 🇺🇦 (@DragonBallBLK) July 6, 2022
Wait Wait Wait
when the stranger things fanbase starts acting like the live action death note is better than the original-pic.twitter.com/10ToxfxqWB— melon lord 🕸️ HXH/NARUTO ERA (@scarletsilverr) July 6, 2022
Optimistic
As much as I really didn’t like the Netflix Death Note (American remake) movie…
I think The Duffer Brothers (Creators of Stranger Things) will do a good job directing the new live action series!#dufferbrothers #StrangerThings #DeathNote #LightYagami #L #Ryuk #MisaAmane #Rem pic.twitter.com/Lw6hI9iHmF— Klein Harvey (@KleinHarvey1997) July 6, 2022
Some Fans Don't Want It
LOOK, STRANGER THINGS IS GOOD- IT'S AMAZING, IT'S FANTASTIC- BUT IT DOESN'T MATTER, OKAY!? JUST DON'T MAKE LIVE ACTION DEATH NOTE! SIMPLE AS! pic.twitter.com/WMTzXXJqZd— Mace (@XaberVI) July 6, 2022
Can Live Action Work?
The duffer bros are gonna be the next ones to do a LA death note oh boy…stranger things is great don’t get me wrong but death note has BOMBED with every LA someone does for it can we just stop pic.twitter.com/kTLO9pQnbj— T (@dickmedownyeol) July 6, 2022