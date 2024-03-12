Delicious in Dungeon Episode 11 Promo Released

Delicious in Dungeon is reaching the climax of its first cour of episodes with the rest of the ending Winter 2024 anime schedule, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 11! Delicious in Dungeon is rounding out the first cour of episodes for its run as Laios and his party have been speeding their way through the dungeon, but the newest episodes of the series have really ratcheted up the tension as they now come across the monster they have been seeking this entire time. Now a real fight is set to begin.

Delicious in Dungeon's previous episode saw Laios and his party find out that the Red Dragon is closer to them than expected, and started to try and figure out what they could possibly do as a party against such a fearsome monster. It's what Laios and the others have been ready to face since the anime began, and now they find themselves putting their plans to the test with the next episode. Teasing a bout with the Red Dragon, you can check out the promo for Delicious in Dungeon Episode 11 below:

How to Watch Delicious in Dungeon Episode 11

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 11 will be premiering on Thursday, March 14th with Netflix, and Kadokawa teases what to expect from the new the episode as such, "Laios and his friends finally confront the Red Dragon. He devises a plan to stop the dragon by using magic to collapse the building. However, the Red Dragon is more ferocious and stubborn than expected, and all operations fail. The battle was on the defensive, but now comes a chance to attack Red Dragon's weak point. However, Kensuke becomes frightened by the dragon and flees in front of the enemy."

If you wanted to catch up with the rest of Delicious in Dungeon so far, you can find it now streaming with Netflix. They tease the anime as such, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"

