Delicious in Dungeon Unleashes Its First Opening: Watch

One of the biggest new anime of 2024 has arrived in the first days of the year, as Delicious in Dungeon drops its first opener online.

Delicious in Dungeon has been a fan-favorite since the manga arrived in 2014, and the day has finally arrived for the anime adaptation's debut on Netflix. With the first episode now available to watch on the streaming service, the anime series has released its opening online to give fans a better look at the quirky dungeon crawler. Set to be one of the biggest new arrivals of 2024, Delicious in Dungeon is set to take the anime world by storm.

Delicious in Dungeon's manga might have come to an end in 2023, but the series will have quite a few big moments and characters to adapt in its anime future. The television series is being adapted by Studio TRIGGER, who saw major success on Netflix as of late thanks to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. On top of the video game adaptation, TRIGGER is also well known for the likes of Gurren Lagann, Promare, and Kill la Kill to name a few.

Delicious in Dungeon Opening

Delicious in Dungeon's opening theme song is titled "BUMP OF CHICKEN", performed by the musical act Sleep Walking Orchestra. Along with the arrival of the highly anticipated series, many anime fans were shocked to see that Netflix will be releasing the series' episodes on a weekly schedule. In the past, Netflix anime series such as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Baki Hanma, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners would routinely drop all their episodes in batches.

If this is your first time learning about Delicious in Dungeon, here's how Netflix describes the fantasy series, "When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions...and a member! They're eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!"

