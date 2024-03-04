Delicious in Dungeon Episode 10 Promo Released

Delicious in Dungeon is nearing the end of its first cour of episodes, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 10 of the anime! Delicious in Dungeon has been steadily approaching the end of the first cour of the anime's run around the world with Netflix, and Laios and his party have been embroiled in a major new task. After reuniting with a former party member in the past, they are now investigating some mysteries within the dungeon. But are also still making sure to eat some of the good looking monsters they beat on the way.

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 10 will be picking up right from where the previous episode left off as Laios, Marcille and the others head deeper into the dungeon. Still heading towards the orc's village where the Red Dragon was last spotted in action, it seems like the the party will be coming across a huge frog that gives them some unexpected trouble. To get an idea of what's coming in Delicious in Dungeon's next anime episode, you can check out the promo for Episode 10 below.

How to Watch Delicious in Dungeon Episode 10

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 10 will be premiering on Thursday, March 7th with Netflix, and Kadokawa teases what to expect from the new the episode as such, "The orc village where the red dragon was sighted is just around the corner. However, the path leading to the village is overgrown with countless tentacles, blocking their way. A large frog appears in front of Laios and his friends, who manage to move forward while paying off the tentacles. He steals the weapons of Laios and Marcille. Chilchuck tries to defeat the big frog using a trap set on the wall."

You can find the rest of Delicious in Dungeon so far now streaming with Netflix, and they tease the anime as such, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"

