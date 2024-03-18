Delicious in Dungeon Episode 12 Promo Released

Delicious in Dungeon has reached a dark turning point, and now fans have gotten to see what's on the way next with the promo for Episode 12 of the anime! Delicious in Dungeon is nearing the end of the first cour of episodes for the anime's debut season, and the previous episode of the series offered a major transition for the anime. While the first half of the season had seemed fairly light as Laios and his party have been steadily making progress and eating good food, they were all hit with a brutal dose of reality with Episode 11.

Delicious in Dungeon saw Laios and the others reveal they defeated the Red Dragon wait too late to save Falin before she was completely digested, and it marks a huge tonal shift for the anime as Laios' main goal has now been revealed to be a fruitless endeavor. But as the anime continues to explore the dungeon and goes further down this dark path, the promo for Delicious in Dungeon Episode 12 teases even more crises coming ahead. Check out the promo for the episode below:

How to Watch Delicious in Dungeon Episode 12

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 12 will be premiering on Thursday, March 21st with Netflix, and Kadokawa teases what to expect from the new the episode as such, "His group, Laios, has finally succeeded in subjugating the Red Dragon and begins the search for Falin. However, Falin's body had already turned to bones. Even if they tried to revive her, the connection between her soul and body had become fragile, making it difficult to bring her to earth. Marcille attempts to revive Falin using ancient magic that is considered taboo."

If you wanted to catch up with the rest of Delicious in Dungeon so far, you can find it now streaming with Netflix. They tease the anime as such, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"

