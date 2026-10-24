Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 First Look Confirms More Returning Character Makeovers

Delicious in Dungeon is now in the works on Season 2 of the anime, and the anime has dropped the first look at more of the returning characters fans will see in action with the new episodes. The first season taking on Ryuko Kui’s original manga was such a massive hit, but it’s been three years since fans have gotten to see any of the anime in action. The long wait will be over soon enough as we’re starting to see more and more of the new season now in development.

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Delicious in Dungeon is currently slated for a release next Fall, and while it’s still a year out before its release, thankfully the anime has dropped a fresh update as it all comes together. Following the first look revealed earlier this year of the main returning party, Delicious in Dungeon has revealed more of the returning faces and character designs that fans will see in Season 2. As detailed through the anime’s official social media, you can check out the new Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 character designs below.

Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 Confirms Returning Characters With First Look

©Ryoko Kui, KADOKAWA/Delicious in Dungeon PARTNERS

Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 has now confirmed more returning members of the voice cast with Saori Hayami as Falin, Wataru Kato as Kabru, Koki Uchiyama as Mithrun, and Yu Kobayashi as Thistle. Not only does this reveal their looks for the new season, but also further emphasizes how the anime team has further tweaked the character designs to be more in line with Ryoko Kui’s original manga art. With these characters being revealed little by little, there’s a chance we’ll see it in motion soon enough as we get closer to its launch.

Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 is now in the works for a release with Netflix sometime in October 2027 (which is going to be a big month for Fantasy anime fans), but has yet to reveal a more concrete release date as of this time. That gives you plenty of time to catch up with everything that’s happened in the first season with Netflix, and you’ll want to do so as the 24 episodes of its run ended up bringing the adaptation of Kui’s original manga run to its halfway point. Which likely means that this second wave of episodes is going to be last if it adapts it all to the end,

What to Know for Delicious in Dungeon Season 2

©Ryoko Kui, KADOKAWA/Delicious in Dungeon PARTNERS

Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 will feature a returning production staff from the first season with Yoshihiro Miyajima directing for Studio Trigger, Kimiko Ueno serving as story editor, Yasunori Mitsuda composing the music, and Naoki Takeda providing the character designs. It was also previously confirmed that Kentaro Kumagai will be returning as Laios, Sayaka Sembongi as Marcille, Asuna Tomari as Chilchuck, Hiroshi Naka as Senshi, and Mitsuho Kambe as Izutsumi. So the returning cast is steadily coming together.

Delicious in Dungeon was a breakout success when it first made its debut with Netflix, and the first season ended with quite a tease for the future. Laios and his party discovered that the only way to truly save Falin was to fully devour every piece of dragon, it’s set them out on a whole new path. Are you excited for Delicious in Dungeon‘s Season 2 comeback? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!