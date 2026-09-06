Netflix’s Biggest Fantasy Drops New Look At Beloved Characters Ahead of Season 2

Delicious in Dungeon is by far the biggest fantasy anime series on Netflix. Based on the award-winning manga written and illustrated by Ryoko Kui, the anime debuted in Winter 2024, a decade after the manga began serialization. Following the immense popularity of the anime, it was later renewed for a second season not long after the finale. While there’s still a while before the sequel season is released, the anime keeps returning to the spotlight with new collaborations and events. The anime revealed a new range of merchandise for sale in Japan, along with a gorgeous visual of the main characters.

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The Kuji Collection Volume 3 features a chess-style theme, and the details are already available on the official website. Along with an A4 acrylic board featuring the original illustration, fans will also get individual B2 half-size tapestries featuring one character each. Each illustration on the tapestry includes characters dressed up in the chess-style theme. The range of merchandise also includes keychains and badges. The items are available for sale only for a limited period of time. However, it’s only for fans in Japan, and there’s no confirmation if this merchandise will be available in the U.S.

Image Courtesy of Kadokawa

The anime will premiere in October next year as part of the Fall 2027 lineup. However, an exact release date will only be revealed a few weeks before the premiere. It took the anime over three years to return with a sequel season, and we can expect it to drop on Netflix. The streaming giant has exclusive rights to the anime, so there’s little to no chance of the series airing weekly episodes on any other platforms. Additionally, details on the cast, English dub, and the episode schedule will only be released next year around the time of the premiere.

What to Expect From Delicious in Dungeon Season 2

Image Courtesy of Studio Trigger

The first season of the anime covered 52 chapters in 24 episodes, so if the second season follows the same schedule, we can expect it to wrap up the story. The manga concluded in 2023 with Chapter 97, and with more than half of the story already being adapted in the anime, we might have to bid farewell to the series sooner than expected. If the second season is released in two cours, the finale will take place in the first quarter of 2028.

The finale of the first season already sets up the events that are expected to take place in the sequel in the quest to save Falin. The anime will return with the First Floor Interlude Arc, which is only three chapters long, so it can easily be adapted in the first episode. Following that, the story will continue to feature Laios and his party as they delve deeper into the dungeon and encounter more powerful threats than ever.