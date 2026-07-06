October 2027 Is Going to Be Huge for Fantasy Anime Fans

As a genre, fantasy has always held an enduring power to enchant audiences. It has also been a cornerstone in Japanese storytelling, easily making its way into the anime and manga medium. Not to mention, the fantasy setting not only allows room for a captivating storyline, but it also fits in unique worldbuilding and power systems. These stories take us on epic journeys, blending classic adventure themes with modern animation and complex narratives. What makes the genre so compelling is its limitless creativity, as it’s not only limited to magical worlds but also redefines reality itself through new rules, societies, and possibilities.

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A lot of the acclaimed anime series these days have fantasy elements blended into them, but not all fully embrace the genre. The stellar worldbuilding is often elevated to an even greater level thanks to the dynamic animation of these series.

What to Expect From Delicious in Dungeon Season 2

Courtesy of Studio Trigger

Delicious in Dungeon‘s first season ran for 24 episodes in total, and brought the adaptation of Ryoko Kui’s original manga series to its halfway point when it came to an end. The series ended that first season with a major tease for the second phase. Not only were Laios and the others making their way much deeper into the dungeon, but they also discovered that they would need to completely devour every piece of dragon still within the cursed Falin in order to save her from her monstrous form.

Laios and the others might not be able to do it by themselves, however, and might need to recruit help from other parties in order to eat all of the dragon parts. With the second half of the series likely being taken care of in full with the next season of the series, it’s time to get ready for the beginning of the end. Make sure to catch up with Delicious in Dungeon streaming with Netflix in the meantime.

What to Expect From Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

The third season of the anime will adapt the fan-favorite Golden Land Arc from the manga. As the name of the arc suggests, the Golden Land is a city that has been turned to gold by a mysterious power. Following the defeat of Revolte in Season 2, Frieren’s party parted ways with Methode and Genau and continued their travels. They learn about a certain land rumored to be built of gold.

While Fern and Stark were curious whether such a place exists, Frieren feigned ignorance, but she clearly knows more than she lets on. People from all over the continent are traveling to the Golden Land just to have a glimpse of it. The second season’s finale also reveals that not only is the Golden City real, but it’s also Denken’s homeland, where one of the Seven Sages of Destruction is currently resting.

Shortly after Season 2 ended, the official website confirmed the release window along with a stunning first look at Mahat of the Golden City, the demon responsible for such chaos. Mahat is one of the most powerful characters in the story, and he will be properly introduced in the upcoming season. He also seems to have ties with Frieren since the elf immediately thought of him when she heard about the Golden Land.

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