Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 Reveals First Look at New Character Makeovers

Delicious in Dungeon is now on the works for its big comeback with Season 2 of the anime, and has revealed a closer look at the makeovers for each of its characters coming in the new episodes. Delicious in Dungeon made its initial debut back in 2024 with an impressive first season that really grabbed anime fans by surprise. Ryoko Kui’s original manga might have ended its run, but the anime has kept the franchise alive in some cool ways as it gets ready to return for its second half.

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Delicious in Dungeon was one of the many franchises that had something to share during the Anime Expo 2026 weekend, and the second season has dropped a key update as it gets ready for its return to Netflix next year. This newest update also revealed a much closer look at Laios’ party, and they have gotten some enhanced character designs to better match up with Ryoko Kui’s art from the manga. Check it out below.

Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 Shares New Character Designs

©Ryoko Kui, KADOKAWA/Delicious in Dungeon PARTNERS

Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 is now in the works for a release with Netflix sometime in October 2027, but a more concrete release date has yet to be announced as of this time. It will feature a returning staff from the first season with Yoshihiro Miyajima directing for Studio Trigger, Kimiko Ueno serving as story editor, Yasunori Mitsuda composing the music, and Naoki Takeda providing the character designs. Although these character designs don’t seem too far removed from the first season, they’ve been touched up in line with Kui’s art.

Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 picks up after the halfway mark of Kui’s original manga series, and the artist’s work had changed through their time with it. The designs for the anime in turn have been touched up to better align with how the characters looked towards the end of the series, and that might indicate that this could end up being the final season for the anime overall. There isn’t too much of the series left for the anime to adapt with this second season.

What to Know for Delicious in Dungeon Season 2

©Ryoko Kui, KADOKAWA/Delicious in Dungeon PARTNERS

The first season of Delicious in Dungeon adapted Ryoko Kui’s manga through to its halfway point over the course of its first season, and Laios and his party discovered that to truly save his sister, they’re going to need to fully ingest all of the dragon before she can be freed from her current curse. If the second season adapts the manga at the same pace as the first season, it’s likely going to cover the rest of the manga with two more cours of episodes.

Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 hitting next October means it’s going to be a huge month for fantasy anime fans, but that also means the wait for next Fall is going to be even tougher to sit through. Make sure you catch up with everything that’s happened so far now streaming with Netflix in the meantime with both English and Japanese language options available.

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