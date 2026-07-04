Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 Officially Confirms Netflix Release With First Look

Delicious in Dungeon is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated anime returns of the last few years, and now fans have finally gotten a new update on when Season 2 is coming. The anime adaptation for Ryoko Kui’s original manga series was a massive success when the anime first made its streaming debut with Netflix a couple of years ago, and that has only made the manga more popular thanks to that adaptation. Now it’s finally time for a new season of episodes after these years of waiting for it to happen.

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Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 was first announced to be in the works when the first season ended back in 2024, but there have been no real looks or updates given for the series in all that time. Thankfully that has finally changed now that Delicious in Dungeon is one of the many anime franchises taking the stage during Anime Expo 2026, and it’s now been confirmed that Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 is coming our way next October. Check out the first look at the new season below.

What to Know for Delicious in Dungeon Season 2

©Ryoko Kui, KADOKAWA/Delicious in Dungeon PARTNERS

Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 is now in the works for a release with Netflix sometime in October 2027, and that’s where you can currently catch up with everything that’s happened in the first season. It’s been a couple of years since that first season, so it’s going to be even more necessary to catch up and refresh yourself on what has gone down. Especially as the anime is going to return with the first step towards the story’s grand finale with this coming season as well. So we’re all going to want to pay attention.

Studio Trigger is once again going to be producing the animation for Delicious in Dungeon Season 2, and the anime will be featuring a returning voice cast from the first season. If the new season is anything close to the smash hit that the debut was, this second season is likely going to be even bigger of a hit. If the anime can pull off the original series’ climax well enough, we could see this series going down as a fan favorite in the years to come.

What’s Going to Happen in Delicious in Dungeon Season 2?

Courtesy of Studio Trigger

Delicious in Dungeon‘s first season ran for 24 episodes in total, and brought the adaptation of Ryoko Kui’s original manga series to its halfway point when it came to an end. The series ended that first season with a major tease for the second phase. Not only were Laios and the others making their way much deeper into the dungeon, but they also discovered that they would need to completely devour every piece of dragon still within the cursed Falin in order to save her from her monstrous form.

Laios and the others might not be able to do it by themselves, however, and might need to recruit help from other parties in order to eat all of the dragon parts. With the second half of the series likely being taken care of in full with the next season of the series, it’s time to get ready for the beginning of the end. Make sure to catch up with Delicious in Dungeon streaming with Netflix in the meantime.

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