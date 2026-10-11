3 Anime to Watch If You Miss Delicious in Dungeon

There’s no denying that Delicious in Dungeon is one of the biggest fantasies of the 2020s. While the manga has already ended, the anime will be returning with a second season next year. Fans are already hyped for the anime’s return as the first season reached its conclusion with a major cliffhanger after Laois and his party thought of an unconventional way to save Falin after her soul fused with the red dragon. The story begins with Laois and his party raiding the dungeon to save Falin. In order to survive in the dungeon with no money and resources, they consume monster meat, which is can be a delicacy depending on the cooking method.

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However, as the story continues, the tone of the story shifts into something more mysterious and intense while Laois and the others uncover the darkest secrets of the dungeon during their quest of saving Falin. The first season of the anime adapted 52 chapters of the manga withing 24 episodes, wrapping up the season with the Sixth Floor Arc. Since the manga has a total of 97 chapters, the second season might wrap up the entire story if Studio Trigger decides to have the same episode count as the first season. However, so far, the anime hasn’t confirmed any details yet since Season 2 will be released only a year later. However, since there’s still a year fans have to wait for the sequel, these three anime with a similar vibe to Delicious in Dungeon will keep you occupied for a while.

3) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Image courtesy of Madhouse

This Shonen fantasy is just as big of a series as Delicious in Dungeon, if not more. The anime premiered in 2023 and it has released two seasons since then. Surprisingly enough even Frieren will be returning with a third season in October 2027 as well. The anime stands out for its unique worldbuilding and complex power systems as it takes fans on epic journeys, blending classic adventure themes with modern animation and complex narrative. The second season reached its conclusion with a major cliffhanger after teasing the most powerful obstacle Frieren will face in her new journey. The third season will adapt the fan-favorite Golden Land Arc from the manga, which will be set in a city that has been turned to gold by a mysterious power. The anime has already introduced Mahat, one of the Seven Sages of Destruction and a central character in the Golden Land Arc.

2) Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

When it comes to isekai series, this gourment adventure falls short in popularity compared to those shows that primarily focus on action. Despite the fact that MAPPA, the same studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan Final Season, is behind this isekai, it doesn’t have nearly enough popularity as it deserves. This surprisingly heartwarming story follows Tsuyoshi Mukoda, who used to be an ordinary salaryman before being summoned to another world. After his life took a drastic turn, he made a name for himself with his exceptional cooking while also making all kinds of unique friends who fall in love with his cooking. However, it just so happens that cooking isn’t the only thing Mukoda is good at since his strength always attracts the attention of guilds around him, since he is able to keep cooking all kinds of monster meat by doing odd jobs for them.

1) Toriko

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

This forgotten Shonen Jump classic is a culinary delight as it stands out for its themes of adventure, focused on hunting and cooking, while exploring its unique world-building and power system. The story takes place in a world full of delectable and rare ingredients that are found in the stomachs of volcanoes. The world has reached the Gourmet Age, an era of exploration where everyone, including chefs, seeks to taste and prepare the finest dishes known to humanity. On the other hand, it’s the job of Gourmet Hunters to collect the best ingredients from even the most dangerous regions. The story follows Toriko, who is one such Gourmet Hunter who possesses a unique set of skills and is infamous for discovering 2% of all known ingredients. While the series has completely different tone and setting from Delicious in Dungeon, it does follow the characters hunting monsters for food, which takes viewers on a unique culinary adventure.

Do you agree with our picks – or have an anime you’d like to recommend that share similar vibes to Delicious in Dungeon? Let us know in the comments below.





