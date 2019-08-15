Demon Slayer Producer Yuma Takahashi Says Anime’s Future Relies on Fans’ Support (Exclusive)

If there is one anime on the fandom’s mind these days, it would be Demon Slayer. The show has put out nearly 20 episodes, but its latest outing took it to the next level. After grabbing global attention, fans are eagerly waiting to see what comes next for Demon Slayer, but those plans will all rely on the fans.

During a recent chat with ComicBook.com, a producer on Demon Slayer opened up about the next steps the anime might take. While Yuma Takahashi doesn’t know of any set plans at the moment, the producer says the anime’s future will greatly depend on fans and their support of the franchise.

“First, we’re going to give it our all to these 26 episodes that are in production right now – and while we don’t have any future plans, I’d like to start thinking about anything beyond that once we are done,” Takahashi explained.

“With that being said, it’s really tough to continue making this without the strong support from our fans, so on behalf of all of the staff, it would make us happy if everyone continued supporting the show and if lots of people watched the show.”

Clearly, Takahashi’s wish was granted within the last week. The most recent episode of Demon Slayer went live days ago, and it trended on social media worldwide for over a day. Anime fans were blown away at the production team’s gorgeous animation, and it brought the anime’s overall quality into the spotlight. With a whole new slew of fans under its belt, everyone is hoping Demon Slayer will keep fans glued to the TV for years to come.

So, have you been enjoying Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”