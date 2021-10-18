Demon Slayer Season 2 Debuts Mugen Train Arc Opening, Ending: Watch

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has released its new opening and ending theme for Season 2’s take on the Mugen Train arc! The second season of the much anticipated anime is now running ahead at full steam with the Mugen Train arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series. While these first few episodes will be featuring much of the same footage and material that fans had already seen with the Mugen Train feature film, they’ll be accompanied with some new music and that of course includes a brand new opening and ending theme sequence not seen before.

Carrying over from her role in contributing both the themes for the first season of the anime and Mugen Train movie, performing artist LiSA is back with both the new opening and ending themes for the Mugen Train arc of the second season. The new opening theme is titled “Akeboshi” and the the new ending theme is titled “Shirogane.” These will be the opening and ending for the next few episodes of the series before they are replaced by a new opening and ending theme for the Entertainment District arc in December. Check them out below as spotted by fans:

Demon Slayer’s second season is now streaming with Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. You can not only catch up with the entire first season run through these services, but with the original Mugen Train feature film as well. This also includes the English dubbed releases as well (though the English dub release for the second season has yet to be announced as of this writing). The Mugen Train arc has been confirmed to run for the first seven episodes of the new season, and thus this set of opening and ending theme sequences won’t be sticking around for much longer.

When the Entertainment District arc kicks in this December, it will bring in its own opening and ending theme sequences that will catalog some of the brand new adventures Tanjiro and the others will have in the anime next. But this first opening does show fans a much different take on the Mugen Train arc and distinctly puts Rengoku in the spotlight. What do you think? How do you like Demon Slayer‘s newest opening and ending? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!