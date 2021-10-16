Demon Slayer Reveals Mind Boggling 2020 Profits





Demon Slayer pulled in hundreds of millions of dollars in profit when it came to the first movie in the Shonen franchise which hit North American theaters earlier this year and tore a swath through theaters in Japan in 2020, but it seems as if the series created by Koyoharu Gotouge was hiding its true power level as the anime has revealed the total amount of profits it brought in for last year. With the second season of Demon Slayer’s anime now in full swing, it’s clear that the anime franchise is on a hot streak.

Over the course of 2020, Demon Slayer pulled in around 1 Trillion Yen, which translates to close to nine billion USD, proving that the Shonen series has easily become one of the biggest anime properties around. With Mugen Train being a big source of income for the franchise, Demon Slayer also brought in profits from merchandise sales, manga volumes sold, physical media purchased, and numerous other avenues. With the series first debuting in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2018, the story of Tanjiro and company might be done when it comes to the manga, but it’s clear that the series will continue to bring in record-shattering profits.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another major source of income was actually the physical release of Demon Slayer’s theme song, Gurenge, performed by artist LiSA which has sold around a quarter of a million copies to date. With LiSA also having an involvement in the upcoming Sword Art Online movie, it seems that the singer/songwriter will have plenty of avenues in the future of anime.

Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer’s popularity has reached such heights that it was even able to overtake One Piece, the monolithic pirate Shonen created by Eiichiro Oda which for quite some time held the top spot when it came to overall manga sales. While the mangaka hasn’t released any confirmation that Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps will make a return in a sequel or spin-off story, we definitely wouldn’t be surprised if the series receives a continuation considering the overall popularity of the franchise to date.

What do you think of the mind-blowing profits that Demon Slayer has seen for 2020? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Via Toyokeizai