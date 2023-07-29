Demon Slayer Highlights Tanjiro's Burning Blade With New Art

Demon Slayer is now in the works on returning with Season 4 of the anime in the near future, and Demon Slayer Season 3 is showing off one of its biggest moments by highlighting Tanjiro Kamado's burning blade attacks with some cool new art for the anime! Demon Slayer's third season tackled the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, and the fights picked up in scale as Tanjiro and the others had to take on two of the Upper Ranks from Muzan Kibutsuji's forces and had barely been able to escape with their lives.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc brought out some of Tanjiro's biggest moments yet as he fought against a member of the Upper Ranks, and this led to a new kind of blade technique that saw him wielding Nezuko's burning blood and his Hinokami Kagura techniques for greater damage. This also led to some of the coolest looking moments of Demon Slayer's third season overall, and now this moment is gracing the cover of the next Demon Slayer Season 3 Blu-ray hitting shelves in Japan. Check it out below:

How to Catch Up With the Demon Slayer Anime

Demon Slayer Season 4 has been announced to be in the works and will be adapting the Hashira Training Arc from the Demon Slayer manga. There has yet to be a release window or date set for the next season of the anime as of this writing, but it will feature a returning staff and cast from the previous anime efforts. Now is the perfect time to catch up with everything that has happened in the anime so far, and you can now find the first three seasons of the Demon Slayer TV anime and Mugen Train Arc feature film now streaming with Crunchyroll.

If you're jumping in for the first time, Crunchyroll teases the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime as such, "It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

What are your favorite moments in Demon Slayer Season 3? What are you hoping to see in Demon Slayer Season 4? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!