Goblin Slayer Season 2 Releases New Trailer

Goblin Slayer is returning with new episodes later this year, and fans have gotten a new look at what to expect with a new trailer for Goblin Slayer Season 2! While it has yet to lock down a release date, Goblin Slayer is one of the most anticipated returns of the year overall considering just how much of an impact that first season had left on fans. While it was off to a controversial start, the end of that first season had fans asking for more. Now we're finally going to get that with the upcoming Goblin Slayer Season 2 episodes.

As part of their slate of new anime licenses and announcements for their panel during Anime Expo 2023, Crunchyroll has announced that they will be streaming Goblin Slayer Season 2 as soon as the new episodes hit in Japan. While unfortunately there's still no release window for these new episodes yet, Crunchyroll is celebrating the new Goblin Slayer Season 2 license with a new trailer showing off more of what fans will get to see when the anime makes its highly anticipated return:

How to Watch Goblin Slayer Season 2

Goblin Slayer Season 2 is currently scheduled for a release later this year, and the new episodes will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll when it finally premieres. Featuring a returning cast and staff from the first season of the anime, Goblin Slayer Season 2 will be directed by Misato Takada at Liden Films (Goblin Slayer Season 1 was developed at White Fox, however)) while previous director from the first season, Takaharu Ozaki, will be serving as chief director. Hideyuki Kurata returns to handle series composition, Hiromi Kato returns to design the characters, and Kenichiro Suehiro returns to compose the music.

If you wanted to catch up with Goblin Slayer before Season 2 hits, you can now find the anime's debut season now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease Goblin Slayer as such, "'I'm not saving the world. I just kill goblins.' Rumor has it that, in a certain guild in the middle of nowhere, there is an extraordinary man who has climbed all the way to the Silver rank just by killing goblins. At the same guild, a priestess who's just become a new adventurer has formed her first party... and the man who ends up rescuing that party when they get into trouble is none other than the Goblin Slayer."

What are you hoping to see go down in Goblin Slayer Season 2?