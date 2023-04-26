Demon Slayer Cosplay Creates Perfect Real-Life Tanjiro

Demon Slayer has returned, making it one of the biggest comebacks in the anime world for the spring 2023 season. Following the devastating events of both the Mugen Train and Entertainment District Arcs, the Swordsmith Village Arc has placed Tanjiro into a unique new situation. Looking to get his weapons fixed and training with a versatile new robotic puppet, the star of the shonen series is now facing a terrifying new demon that is stronger than any other that he's faced to date. Thanks to the anime's popularity, it's no surprise to see new cosplay arrive.

In Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3, anime viewers were able to witness the horrifying abilities of Hantengu, the Upper Moon 4 that might be the hardest-to-kill threat that Tanjiro has encountered. Hantengu apparently has the ability to create clones whenever he loses a limb, or even his own head, with the new clones being younger and more powerful than what had come before. Despite Tanjiro having some serious backup in fighting this new threat, it would seem that the Swordsmith Village is going to give him the toughest battles of his life to date.

Demon Slayer: A Perfect Tanjiro

Much like the seasons that came before it, Demon Slayer Season 3 will see Tanjiro gain some serious power in fighting against supernatural threats following the orders of the Demon Lord Muzan. While we've seen Hantengu appearing before Tanjiro and company, the fifth Upper Moon, Gyokko, is also waiting in the wings. Looking the most physically disturbing of the demons so far, Tanjiro is going to have his work cut out for him this season.

Ironically enough, the Demon Slayer manga came to an end years ago, with Tanjiro's story seeing his demon-slaying journey come to an end. The creator of the series, Koyoharo Gotoge, has yet to confirm if we'll ever receive a sequel, and/or spin-off, that would continue the tale of the Demon Slayer Corps. Based on the shonen's popularity, perhaps we'll see Tanjiro and company make a comeback someday.

