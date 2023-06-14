Demon Slayer Cosplay Rides The Wind With Sanemi

Demon Slayer's third season is preparing to wrap, as Tanjiro and his friends face the combined forces of Upper Moon 4 and 5 in the Swordsmith Village Arc. While this season focuses on the Mist and Love Hashira giving the young demon slayers some much-needed assistance in this fight, the series still has quite a few Hashira that have yet to get the spotlight. Now, one cosplayer has shared a brand new take on Sanemi Shinazugawa, the Wind Hashira.

While we weren't able to see the Wind Hashira take up a sword in the Swordsmith Village Arc, anime viewers were given the opportunity to see into the childhood of the Wind Hashira in an unexpected way. Genya, the would-be Hashira who gains his power from chowing down on demonic body parts, was revealed to be the brother of Sanemi in this latest season. Focusing on how Genya set out on his path to becoming a demon slayer, Genya and Sanemi's family was killed by a demon who turned out to be none other than their own mother. While we have yet to see the Wind Hashira in action, expect him the play a role in the future of the series before the anime adaptation comes to an end.

Demon Slayer: Ride The Wind

Even though Demon Slayer has seen the likes of the Flame, Sound, Love, Mist, and other Hashiras in action, there are still some major battles coming up in the future of the series that will involve the best swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps. The Wind Hashira first was introduced in the preliminary season of the anime, harboring a personality that seemed quite terrifying to both Tanjiro and Nezuko. As the anime series continues, the higher-tier demons of Muzan will have some major challenges on their hands from both the Hashira, Tanjiro, and Tanjiro's young allies.

There is only one episode left before Demon Slayer's third season comes to an end, though luckily, there is good news when it comes to the season finale. The final episode will be a much longer installment than the episodes that came before it. On top of the third season's conclusion, Ufotable has confirmed that Demon Slayer season four is currently in production.

Who is your favorite Hashira among the Demon Slayer Corps? Do you think Demon Slayer Season 3 stands up to the previous seasons?