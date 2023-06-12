Demon Slayer Unpacks the Secret Behind Mitsuri's Surprise Strength

Demon Slayer has reached the climax of the Swordsmith Village Arc with the final episodes winding down for Season 3, and the newest episode of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime has unpacked the secret behind the Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji's surprising amount of strength! Demon Slayer Season 3 reintroduced Mitsuri to the anime following her initial debut back in the first season, and she immediately hit it off with Tanjiro and Nezuko due to her welcoming personality. But what has been just as much of a surprise for Tanjiro (and fans) is the fact that she's clearly a lot different under the surface than what she might seem.

Mitsuri has been spending the majority of the Swordsmith Village Arc focusing her efforts on protecting the villagers, but the newest episode of Demon Slayer Season 3 finally brought her into the fight against the Upper Four Hantengu and the Emotion Demon Zohakuten. Through this fight fans have seen her surprising strength in action despite the fact that she physically does not seem like she'd be so much stronger than everyone else around her, and the newest episode of Demon Slayer explains she's got a ton of muscle hiding underneath.

Demon Slayer: Mitsuri's Secret Power Explained

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 10 reveals in a flashback to Mitsuri's past that she ended up surprising her mother with her immense strength at just a few months old. Lifting up a 30 pound stone, it was clear to her parents that the density of her muscles must be impressive despite her small frame. This ties into her huge appetite as well as she has been eating great amounts ever since she was a young child as well (shown beating sumo wrestlers in both amount of food eaten and arm wrestling competitions).

This ended up giving her a rough time growing up, however, as Mitsuri's unique body composition made her feel like an outsider. Coupled with the fact that she was not seen as a marriage prospect because of those differences, Mitsuri didn't really find acceptance until she joined the Demon Slaying Corps and that strength became her best quality as she took on tougher and tougher demons.

