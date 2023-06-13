Demon Slayer Cliffhanger Teases Hantengu's Tragic Origin

Demon Slayer Season 3 has reached the climax of the Swordsmith Village Arc with an extended finale coming next bringing the major fight to an end, and the cliffhanger from the penultimate episode of the season is teasing Hantengu's own tragic origin. One of the elements that made Demon Slayer stand out with fans was that after Tanjiro Kamado took down a fearsome opponent, sometimes it was followed with the reveal that a particular demon was once a down on their luck human that took this terrible path due to an unfortunate life. But this season had yet to have that kind of moment for itself.

Demon Slayer Season 3 saw the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito quickly defeating the Upper Five Gyokko, but the demon was such a terrible being that there was no time spent exploring a potential past. It seems like that's being saved for the main Upper Rank of the Swordsmith Village Arc as the final moments from the newest episode of Demon Slayer is setting up an exploration into Hantengu's terrible past that made him the unique kind of demon that he is now.

Demon Slayer: What Is Hantengu's Origin?

Demon Slayer Season 3 surprised when it was revealed that Hantengu was actually the fourth most powerful demon in Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks because he seemed much more timid than the others. It was then revealed that his fighting style was to hide while sprouts from his body did the actual damage. But as the newest episode sees Tanjiro and the others closing in on him once more, Hantengu starts to reflect on his past and it's revealed that he was likely betrayed in a major way before he became a demon.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 10 sees Hantengu break down in tears when Tanjiro tells the demon that he needs to answer for all of his sins, but Hantengu continues to argue that his hands are clean despite all of the death he's caused. It makes him remember someone calling him a liar and telling him to pay for his crimes in the same way. But Hantengu pleads that he's never lied a day in his life, and even calls himself a virtuous weakling.

It's the kind of refusal to admit to his own deeds that makes Hantengu a complicated demon, but regardless of how he might have been betrayed in life, he's still become this monster. Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not his origin balances out his current actions.