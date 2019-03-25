New ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ Trailer Teases Bloody Action

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the recent major hits in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump making the jump to anime this year, and it just might be a dark horse candidate for favorite anime of 2019. Though the buzz for the series’ anime adaptation has been coming mostly from those who have read the manga, each new look at the anime teases an experience that will draw plenty of new fans in.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba shared a new trailer during AnimeJapan 2019, and it shows off the most action in these trailers yet. You can check it out in the video below.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently slated for a release on April 6, Haruo Sotozaki (Tales of Symphonia the Animation), will be directing the adaptation for ufotable (with the studio also being credited for the series’ scripts). Along with this new trailer, the series shared a new extra video clip of the anime teasing more of the series’ bloody brutality. You can find it below thanks to Moetron News.

A clip from the “Kimetsu no Yaiba” anime https://t.co/biElNRnjxp pic.twitter.com/KVS6AEXnry — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) March 20, 2019

Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. Support for the series is heating up in Japan, and VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release not too long ago. They officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”

