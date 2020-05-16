Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Confirms SPOILER's Death

✖

With Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba officially coming to an end with the next chapter of the series later this week, the manga has confirmed all of the major deaths that happened within the final few chapters. Meaning that there will unfortunately be no last minute saves outside of Tanjiro Kamado's miraculous "recovery." As Chapter 204 of Koyoharu Gotouge's series prepares for the series finale, many of the emotional moments from the final battle with Muzan Kibutsuji needed one final moment to breathe and let both the characters and fans recover from everything that happened.

Chapter 204 also confirms the deaths that occurred during the final arc with several members of the Hashira losing their lives including Shinobu Kocho, Mitsuri Kanroji, Obanai Iguro, Gyomei Himejima, and Muichiro Tokito. Not only them, but Tamayo and Genya Shinazugawa have been confirmed to lose their lives in the battle as well.

Not all of these deaths were in question as the battle with Muzan came to an end, but it certainly is a blow to those hoping that Mitsuri Kanroji and Obanai Iguro would somehow make it out since they didn't get a final goodbye showing them entering the afterlife much like the other characters. The deaths of each of these characters also came as a surprise considering how fast many of them are.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The Hashira were challenged by stronger threats than ever before once they entered Muzan's base for the final battle, and each of them began to die in quick succession. There unfortunately was not enough time devoted to each death (compared to major deaths in the series' past), and the Hashira themselves were also left unexplored for the most part before their death.

But with the penultimate chapter of the series taking place three months after the Muzan battle, it was at least confirmed that there are no longer any demonic threats. Because of this, the Demon Slayer Corps were officially disbanded in the chapter as well. As the series heads into a future with a huge time skip for the finale, now fans are glued to the final pages to see how it all comes to an end.

How are you feeling about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to an end? What did you think of this final arc overall? Which of these major deaths did you feel the most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.