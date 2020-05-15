Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Reportedly Gets Spin-Off Series

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba might be coming to an end with the next chapter, but not to worry as a new spin-off series is reportedly on the way! The series has introduced a number of characters that it was not able to explore in a more complete way before thanks to their fates in the main series, and one that fans desperately wanted to see more of after his debut during the Mugen Train arc was the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku. Without giving too much away for fans who have yet to catch up, the series left us wanting more for Rengoku.

Thankfully that problem will be addressed as a new spin-off story focusing on Kyojuro Rengoku is reportedly now in the works. The series has not been officially announced (and potentially might be confirmed with the next issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump), but a promo for this new spin-off was spotted by @KenXyro on Twitter:

Kimetsu no Yaiba will get a spin-off story centered around Rengoku. It will be drawn by Hirano Ryouji. pic.twitter.com/lraUlzzSHZ — 🍎 Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@KenXyro) May 14, 2020

With the spin-off not yet confirmed, details are scarce about what kind of shape the new spin-off will take. It will be overseen by Hirano Ryouji, and feature Rengoku at the center, but there has yet to be any detail over what kind of story it will tell nor how long this new project will last. Rengoku first made his debut alongside the other Hashira at the tail end of the anime's first season, and the season ended overall by teasing his foray into the action.

He'll join the series in full as part of Tanjiro Kamado's next mission aboard a mysterious train where over 50 people have disappeared from. This arc is one of the biggest from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga, and will be the focus of the upcoming feature film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie - Mugen Train. Rengoku makes a huge impression on the series during his time in it, so there's no real mystery why this character was chosen to lead a new spin-off.

But what do you think? Excited to see Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba branching out into spin-off? Are you looking forward to reading more about Rengoku? What other characters should get their own spin-off next?

