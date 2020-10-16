Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Reveals Spoilery Mugen Train Cast Additions

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's debut feature film has now officially released in Japan, and with it comes the confirmation of a few spoilery additions to the cast for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train. Even during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (and potentially because of), the premiere of the Mugen Train movie has been one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year. With the site selling tickets even going offline for a while in Japan, theaters had to lift COVID-19 restrictions in order to oblige as many interested fans as possible.

Following the massive success of the first season of the anime series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's debut film effort picks up immediately after the events of the first season with the events of the Mugen Train arc. The promotional materials have been playing coy about what fans could expect to see in the film, and now more of the cast has been revealed since fans have begun to see it in theaters.

Beware of spoilers, however, as these key new additions play a huge role in the film and were not revealed to be included in the film by the trailers, posters, and other promotions revealed leading up to the theatrical release. As spotted by @WSJ_manga on Twitter, the new additions to the franchise include the following:

Included in the cast of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train are Rikiya Koyama as Shinjuro Rengoku, Megumi Toyoguchi as Ruka Rengoku, Junya Enoki as Senjuro Rengoku, and what has to be the biggest spoiler for the upcoming film, Akira Ishida as Akaya. Without giving too much away, each of these characters factor into Kyojuro Rengoku's story in the Mugen Train arc in Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga.

While a concrete date has yet to be confirmed for North America, Funimation and Aniplex of America have confirmed they plan to release the new film theatrically sometime early next year. Spoilers for the film will most likely begin to crop up in the coming months, so fans hoping to steer clear might want to keep an eye out for what to avoid!

Are you excited for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's anime to come back with the Mugen Train movie? What are you hoping to see in the feature film? Think the anime will come back for a second season in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!