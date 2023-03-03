Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To The Swordsmith Village- Now in Theaters

Demon Slayer's first movie, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, rampaged in movie theaters worldwide, becoming the biggest anime movie of all time. Unsurprisingly, the Ufotable-produced anime adaptation has returned to the silver screen by not just bringing episodes from season two to theaters, but the first episode of season three as well. Now, fans in North America can visit theaters this weekend to take in the old and new adventures of Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To The Swordsmith Village-.

The last two episodes that make up this Demon Slayer film see the final fight against the demonic entity known as Gyutaro take place, with the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui joining the young members of the Demon Slayer Corps in a bid to save the Entertainment District and its inhabitants. The battle which takes place is one of the biggest of the Shonen franchise to date, while also having big implications for the future of the Corps. In the first episode of season three which also makes up the film's runtime, fans will be introduced to some of the demon lord Muzan's top lieutenants, who are sure to cause some serious headaches for the Shonen protagonists in the future.

Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village

If you haven't seen the official trailer for the Demon Slayer movie, you can watch it below, with the third season of the television series set to arrive this spring on April 9th:

Fandango, the movie ticket outlet which currently is offering tickets here, has released an official description of the movie that is now available to watch in theaters around North America:

"After his family is viciously murdered, a kind-hearted boy named Tanjiro Kamado resolves to become a Demon Slayer in hopes of turning his younger sister Nezuko back into a human. Together with his comrades, Zenitsu and Inosuke, along with one of the top-ranking members of the Demon Slayer Corps, Tengen Uzui, Tanjiro embarks on a mission within the Entertainment District, where they encounter the formidable, high-ranking demons, Daki and Gyutaro."

Will you be checking out Demon Slayer's new movie in theaters this weekend? Do you think this new film will hit the same heights as Mugen Train? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.