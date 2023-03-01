Demon Slayer Season 3 Confirms Release Date

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the many huge franchises coming back for new episodes this Spring as part of a massive wave of new anime series, and now fans have finally gotten a release date for the highly anticipated Season 3! The anime will be coming back with new episodes taking on the Swordsmith Village arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and that means there will be even tougher fights for Tanjiro Kamado and the others than ever before. But given everything that already happened in the first two seasons and movie, it's no surprise why fans can't wait for what's next.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc previously announced it would be hitting screens around the world this April, and the latest update for the new season has confirmed that Season 3 will be premiering on April 9 in Japan. The series will likely stream not long after its initial premiere overseas, so now's the time to get ready as there are only a few weeks to catch up before the new season hits. You can check out the newest trailer for Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc below:

When to Watch Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc will be premiering on April 9th, and will be one of the leading franchises of the upcoming Spring 2023 anime schedule. The arc will feature the returns of the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, and the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, as they join the fight for the first real time against new members of the Upper Ranks that are getting into action following Daki and Gyutaro's defeat last season. This arc also features a returning Genya Shinazugawa, and that means fans will finally get to see his skills in battle.

The opening theme for the new season is titled "Kizuna no Kiseki," as performed by Man With A Mission and Milet. New additions to the cast for the next wave of episodes (and filling out the final members of Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks) include the likes of Ryotaro Okiayu as Kokushibo, Mamoru Miyano as Doma, Toshio Furukawa as Hantengu, and Kosuke Toriumi as Gyokko.

Are you ready to tune into Demon Slayer's new season this Spring? What are you hoping to see go down in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!