Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba Collection from Uniqlo Shares First Look

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba was easily one of the most popular anime series to debut last year, and even with the manga having wrapped the story of Tanjiro and Nezuko, that isn't stopping the franchise from extending across different mediums as an upcoming clothing line from Uniqlo has been revealed. Uniqlo has been a clothing company that has partnered with a number of anime franchise throughout the years, creating clothing for the likes of Pokemon, My Hero Academia, and Naruto to name a few that will most likely continue into the future.

This year saw Demon Slayer wrap its main story line, giving us a definitive ending to Tanjiro and Nezuko in the manga, but there is still plenty of material left to be translated in the anime. Before the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, that has caused so many anime projects to be delayed as a result of the closing of theaters and practice of social distancing, the first feature length film of the series was set to come out this year on the big screen. With the movie still slated to be released in both the East and the West, we're sure that whenever the movie that covers the story line of the Infinity Train arrives, it will be a hit.

Twitter User WSJ_Manga shared the first look at the Uniqlo Collection that will be released later next month, giving us apparel that displays the main swordsman of Tanjiro, his demonic possessed sister in Nezuko, as well as a number of the other colorful characters that have helped make Demon Slayer a success in the world of anime:

Kimetsu no Yaiba x UNIQLO Collaboration on August 17th. pic.twitter.com/DhwwvKFzZI — Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) July 30, 2020

With the manga having come to an end, the future of Demon Slayer is going to be an interesting one, as we aren't sure how many more seasons of the anime will continue as the series marches forward. Another thing to keep in mind is whether or not Demon Slayer will receive a sequel to its story, considering how popular the series has become since arriving in an anime form thanks to the folks at Ufotable.

Will you be picking up these Demon Slayer shirts from Uniqlo when they arrive next month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon slaying!

