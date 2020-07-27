Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Film Promises to Share New Info Next Month

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has become an anime phenomenon, and fans are eager to see what else is coming for the franchise. They have already been told a movie is coming for Tanjiro as his gang is preparing to embark on a new arc. Fans have waited on a movie update for quite awhile now, and it looks like Demon Slayer is about to deliver the goods at last.

The information comes from AnimeTV_JP after the page shared an update on the movie. It turns out the film is reportedly looking to shared information on the Infinity Train movie on Sunday, August 2. The update will air on AbemaTV in Japan, and it will drop the theme song for Demon Slayer.

Currently, there is little information on the movie, but Infinity Train has put out a trailer already. The film was announced shortly after season one wrapped last year, and Demon Slayer fans were enamored with the first trailer.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba "Infinity Train" Special Informations on Sunday August 2 on AbemaTV New information and theme song will be broadcast in the program!! pic.twitter.com/ZH0Di12icO — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) July 27, 2020

If you want to catch up on more Demon Slayer, you can read the entire manga through Viz Media online. The anime's first season is available on sites like Crunchyroll and Hulu. You can check out the official synopsis of Demon Slayer below:

"In Taisho-era Japan, Tanjiro Kamado is a kindhearted boy who makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life."

How excited are you to watch this Demon Slayer movie? What do you want to see in the film? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.