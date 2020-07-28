Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Fan Gives Their Impressive Animated Take on the Infinity Train Arc

✖

Demon Slayer fans are waiting anxiously to return to the fantasy world of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the other members of the demon slayer corps with the first feature length film of the franchise in Infinity Train and one fan has created a fan animation that is worthy of the series itself! Though we have yet to get a confirmed release date for the movie thanks in part to the delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, that hasn't stopped fans from diving back into this sword slashing, action packed word fit to bursting with monsters and magic.

Demon Slayer's story may have come to an end in the series manga, surprising fans by ending so shortly after the first season had been released. The upcoming movie will follow the next chapter of the series manga, seeing Tanjiro and Nezuko continue their journey to seek vengeance for the loss of their family at the hands of one of the strongest demons in the world. While a second season has yet to be confirmed, we would imagine that it's only a matter of time until we hear word from Ufotable, the production company behind the anime, regarding the return of this story to television.

Twitter Artist Ascend_Uji put together this stunning fan animation that shows off some of the new characters that are slated to be introduced into the world of Demon Slayer, with a train that will surely have audiences riveted when it eventually makes its way into theaters around the world:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba has easily become one of the most popular franchises in the world of anime since debuting its anime last year, with sales of the manga continuing to break no records with each passing month and the opening theme song by LiSA shattering records when it comes to number of downloads it has received over time. Though the story has ended, we wouldn't be surprised if, based on its popularity, the franchise will be revisited with a spin-off series or sequel down the road.

What do you think of this stunning fan animation that hints at the events of the upcoming Infinity Train movie? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon slayers!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.