Demon Slayer Creator Is Reportedly Undecided on Their Next Series

✖

It would be a massive understatement to say Demon Slayer was a well-liked series. After its release years ago, the manga has become one of the biggest to ever come from Japan. Not only is the series selling out in print, but the Demon Slayer anime is one of the highest-grossing of all time despite its recent release. Creator Koyoharu Gotouge had no idea how big the series would become when they penned it, and now, it seems they're still unsure about their next steps.

For those who don't know, Gotouge has been taking a deserved break in light of Demon Slayer's ending. The manga came to a close in 2020 to the chagrin of many while others have waited on Gotouge to find their next passion project. However, no word has been given, and a new interview suggests Gotouge hasn't settled on their next project.

In the same program, Kohei Onishi has also mentioned that Koyoharu Gotouge, mangaka of Kimetsu no Yaiba, still hasn't decided or started any next work. pic.twitter.com/Q69Whvf6RT — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) May 5, 2021

The information was shared when Kohei Onishi sat down for a new TV interview. It was there the Weekly Shonen Jump media editor touched upon One Piece and more. When Demon Slayer was brought up, Onishi had little to comment about, but he did say Gotouge "still hasn't decided or started any next work."

As you can imagine, this tidbit has surprised some fans, but others say this is totally expected. Demon Slayer is still at the height of its popularity, so Gotouge is in no need to make more sales. In fact, the supernatural series has sold over 150 million copies to date which outranks hit stories like Bleach, Attack on Titan, and My Hero Academia.

For now, Gotouge is enjoying their hiatus, but it seems they have an idea of what they'll tackle next. After the artist finished Demon Slayer, an interview was published with Gotouge addressing their future. It was there they said they'd like to tackle a sci-fi romance next, so you best keep your eyes out for such a project in the future!

What kind of story would you like to see Gotouge tackle? Have you checked out all of Demon Slayer yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - WSJ_Manga