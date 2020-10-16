Demon Slayer Has Topped Box Office for Nearly Three Months Straight

✖

Demon Slayer knows a thing or three about success, but no one could have seen its boon coming this year. Back in October, the world saw Demon Slayer make its debut in theaters as its first film went live. The movie has since topped the list as Japan's highest-grossing film ever, and it turns out Demon Slayer has been first at the box office for nearly three months now.

The update comes from Japan after its domestic box office updates its ranking for the Christmas weekend. It was there fans learned Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train came at number one for the 11th week running. The movie made a cool $8.7 million USD during the holiday which brings its gross in Japan to roughly $318 million.

As you can see, Demon Slayer has not let go of the top spot since it debuted back in October. The film is about two weeks out from hitting a three-month streak, and Tanjiro is making this all happen despite competition. After all, this past weekend saw the debut of Pokemon Coco following a summer delay, and the monster movie came in second amidst its opening. Demon Slayer beat out Pokemon even after all these weeks, so there is no telling what will stop this runaway hit.

With the movie still so young in its infancy, there is no telling how much money Demon Slayer will accumulate. The film is already the highest-grossing in Japan as it knocked Spirited Away from that pedestal this week. The only major record the film may aim for it to become the highest-grossing anime film globally. That record currently belongs to Your Name as Makoto Shinkai's film knocked Studio Ghibli from the spot a couple years ago.

HT - Crunchyroll