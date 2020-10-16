Demon Slayer May Have a New Anime Project in Development

✖

Demon Slayer is one of the hottest franchises in the world right now, and the need for more content is real. It has been over a year since the anime put up new episodes, and its first movie is shattering box office expectations with ease. This kind of success has fans wondering when (or if) Demon Slayer will push forward with new projects, and a recent report suggests such work is already going down in Japan.

The update comes from Yahoo Japan in the wake of Demon Slayer's latest box office achievement. It was confirmed this week that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train has dethroned Spirited Away as the top-grossing movie in Japan to date. The massive milestone has prompted celebrations all around, and Yahoo Japan says anonymous sources from Nikkan Sports have heard whispers of a new Demon Slayer project.

(Photo: Ufotable)

According to the report, the publication Nikkan Sports has been told by "many anime insiders" that an anime adaptation is being developed for the arc following Mugen Train. This adaptation is moving forward behind the scenes, but there is no word on whether the project will be a new season or second movie.

Of course, this report has no concrete evidence to back it, so Demon Slayer fans will have to decide whether these insiders are trustworthy. This is not the first time reports have surfaced about a new project, but it is the first to drop since the franchise hit the theater. Given the absurd amount of money Demon Slayer made, it is hard to imagine the anime stopping in its tracks. The only question is when will this new anime get an official acknowledgement from its production committee.

