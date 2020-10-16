Demon Slayer Releases First Volume for Free for a Limited Time

✖

Demon Slayer is one of the biggest series to come from Japan in the last few years, and it has yet to meet a record it won't challenge. The supernatural series has become a smash-hit in the wake of its anime, and Demon Slayer is living large in light of its latest release. After a long wait, the show's first movie has come stateside, and Viz Media is celebrating the release by giving out the manga's first volume for free.

And honestly? Is there anything better than free manga? Viz Media is giving away the first volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba for free, and we've got all the details on how to redeem the offer below!

Free Demon Slayer graphic novel! Download and own the first volume of the smash hit manga series for free. Details here! https://t.co/YtnR83eqBb pic.twitter.com/u3pxMfZL0r — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) April 26, 2021

The special deal was made public this week in light of Demon Slayer's big debut in the United States. "To say people are hyped for the Demon Slayer movie is the understatement of the century! The movie smashed all records in Japan and it's been a long and painful wait for it to come to the States, but it's finally here! If you've never read the manga, then you're only getting part of the experience. To help you get on the Demon Slayer manga train, we're making the first digital volume of the manga FREE," the company shared.

As you can see here, you can download the digital version of volume one through several major retailers. Nook, Kindle, iBooks, Google Play, and Comixology are all taking part in this deal. Viz Media will be running this promotion until May 23, and the offer is restricted to certain territories. But if you are eager to stock up on new manga, it is worth checking up on this Demon Slayer deal!

If you end up loving this first volume of Demon Slayer, you can find much more of it. Viz Media has published many more volumes of the manga, and the series is available entirely online through the publisher's digital vault. You can subscribe to Viz's vault for $2 USD a month to read up on the entire manga. There are few deals out there better than this, so we suggest you jump on this special while you can!

Will you be nabbing this digital deal while it lasts? Or are you already stocked up on Demon Slayer...?