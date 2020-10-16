Demon Slayer Movie Removed from PlayStation Store Following Accidental Upload

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has kept busy this last year with its movie, and its wins keep coming in. The anime brought out its first film last fall in Japan, and it has made its way to the United States at last. Over the weekend, fans were given the chance to check out the movie stateside, but a small blip accidentally brought the movie to a bigger audience when it showed up on the PlayStation Network.

Yes, that is right. It looks like the smallest of mistakes made a big wave with anime fans. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train was posted online for all to see, but it has seen been taken down from the online store.

If you did not hear about the ordeal, it began late last night in the United States. Fans hit up social media after PlayStation 4 users went digging through the online store. It was there they found the Demon Slayer movie available subbed and dubbed, so many tried to buy the movie. And to their shock, the transaction went through.

In a matter of hours, Demon Slayer's movie was rushed by PlayStation fans who wanted to bring home the magic of Mugen Train. The film was quickly saved to hard drives as it was just a matter of time before Sony fixed the issue. Now, the movie has been removed from the online store, so Tanjiro's latest adventure is once again exclusive to theaters. So if you want to check out the hit movie, you can see if any of your local theaters have screenings plans.

For those unfamiliar with Demon Slayer, the anime's first season is streaming through Crunchyroll and Funimation. A second season is slated to debut later this year, and you can find the synopsis for Mugen Train below:

"Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive at their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over forty people have disappeared in a very short span of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train."

Did you manage to check out Demon Slayer during this blip? Or did you choose to check it out in theaters instead?